Morgan Stanley Upgrades Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Group 1 Automotive is $396.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $287.85 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of $377.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Group 1 Automotive is 17,014MM, a decrease of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Group 1 Automotive. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPI is 0.30%, an increase of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 16,077K shares. The put/call ratio of GPI is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 855K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 639K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 18.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 25.05% over the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 568K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 21.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 407K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 0.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 323K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Group 1 Automotive Inc. owns and operates 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

