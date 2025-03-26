Morgan Stanley Upgrades Global-E Online (GLBE)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Global-E Online (NasdaqGS:GLBE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.52% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global-E Online is $60.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 58.52% from its latest reported closing price of $38.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global-E Online is 1,032MM, an increase of 37.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global-E Online. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 19.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBE is 0.62%, an increase of 14.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 139,917K shares. The put/call ratio of GLBE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 11,994K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,297K shares , representing a decrease of 27.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 11.72% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,435K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,733K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,462K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 62.06% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,239K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares , representing an increase of 67.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 290.85% over the last quarter.

Global E Online Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 440 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

