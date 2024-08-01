Morgan Stanley Upgrades GE Vernova (GEV)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.21% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for GE Vernova is $191.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $175.74 to a high of $222.42. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from its latest reported closing price of $178.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GE Vernova is 35,083MM, an increase of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE Vernova. This is an increase of 930 owner(s) or 10,333.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEV is 0.23%, an increase of 501.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 71,053.79% to 35,755K shares. The put/call ratio of GEV is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 3,312K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,135K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,687K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 2,624K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 1,561K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company.

