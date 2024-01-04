Morgan Stanley Upgrades Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (FUTU)

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:FUTU) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.16% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 69.96. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.16% from its latest reported closing price of 52.15.

The projected annual revenue for Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 10,507MM, an increase of 15.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Futu Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 14.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTU is 0.35%, an increase of 73.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 30,487K shares. The put/call ratio of FUTU is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,748K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,409K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 56.63% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 2,647K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,520K shares, representing a decrease of 70.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 1,503K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing a decrease of 19.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,277K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 99.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 17,821.56% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 1,107K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 41.92% over the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Futu Holdings Limited is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futubull, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

