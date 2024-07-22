Morgan Stanley Upgrades Fiserv (WBAG:FISV)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Fiserv (WBAG:FISV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FISV is 0.64%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 626,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 44,721K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,610K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,867K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 9.15% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,235K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,840K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,537K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 20.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,548K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,841K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.