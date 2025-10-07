Morgan Stanley Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Fifth Third Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FITB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.90% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp is $49.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.90% from its latest reported closing price of $43.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp is 9,867MM, an increase of 23.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FITB is 0.19%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 715,879K shares. The put/call ratio of FITB is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,586K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,436K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 29,026K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,228K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 23,307K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,908K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 24.72% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 22,134K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,033K shares , representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 21.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,438K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,925K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITB by 4.09% over the last quarter.

