Morgan Stanley Upgrades Fastly Inc - (FSLY)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Fastly Inc - (NYSE:FSLY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.91% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastly Inc - is $14.64. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.91% from its latest reported closing price of $16.43.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly Inc - is $501MM, an increase of 15.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSSGX - Inception Portfolio CLASS I holds 247K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 13.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 3.87% over the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 57.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 163.23% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 249K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 95.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 1,702.31% over the last quarter.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UAPIX - Ultrasmall-cap Profund Investor Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 2.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.30%, an increase of 39.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 84,234K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fastly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing its customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

