Morgan Stanley Upgrades Evercore Partners (EVR)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Evercore Partners (NYSE:EVR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evercore Partners is $130.56. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from its latest reported closing price of $116.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evercore Partners is $2,580MM, a decrease of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kendall Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Pathstone Family Office holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 99.87% over the last quarter.

GCTIX - Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund Institutional holds 35K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 20.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 2.24% over the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 19.94% over the last quarter.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 56.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evercore Partners. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVR is 0.29%, an increase of 42.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 38,958K shares. The put/call ratio of EVR is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Evercore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evercore Partners Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. The company is dedicated to helping its clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

See all Evercore Partners regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.