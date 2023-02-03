Morgan Stanley Upgrades Erasca (ERAS)

On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Erasca from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 357.16% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Erasca is $18.97. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 357.16% from its latest reported closing price of $4.15.

The projected annual revenue for Erasca is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.43.

What are large shareholders doing?

Arch Venture holds 11,055,554 shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 10,505,554 shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 7,264,981 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,881,382 shares, representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 64.06% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,143,124 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,065,829 shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 28.08% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 3,172,221 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erasca. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ERAS is 0.2159%, an increase of 35.9969%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 86,308K shares.

Erasca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Erasca, its name is its mission: To erase cancer. Erasca is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. Erasca has assembled what the company believes to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. Erasca believes its team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by its scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position the company to achieve its bold mission of erasing cancer.

