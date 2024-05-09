Morgan Stanley Upgrades Energizer Holdings (ENR)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.27% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is 34.94. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.27% from its latest reported closing price of 29.29.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is 3,090MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.12%, an increase of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 73,143K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,064K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,081K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 14.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,448K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,490K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 4,141K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 7.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,257K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 10.69% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2,115K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

