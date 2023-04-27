Morgan Stanley Upgrades Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health, Inc. is 581.81. The forecasts range from a low of 505.00 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.61% from its latest reported closing price of 452.38.

The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health, Inc. is 165,476MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 33.02.

Elevance Health, Inc. Declares $1.48 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.48 per share.

At the current share price of $452.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,726K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,746K shares, representing an increase of 15.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 31.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,782K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,201K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 1.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,259K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,157K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,521K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,441K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,482K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,671K shares, representing a decrease of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Elevance Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner.

