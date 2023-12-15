Morgan Stanley Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.93% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health is 13.90. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 0.93% from its latest reported closing price of 13.77.

The projected annual revenue for Elanco Animal Health is 4,498MM, an increase of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAN is 0.20%, an increase of 20.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 580,806K shares. The put/call ratio of ELAN is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 84,203K shares representing 17.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,621K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 12.27% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 55,396K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,100K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 12.88% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 49,169K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,996K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,921K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,427K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 34.32% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 17,529K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,429K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, it is committed to helping its customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on its local and global communities. It is driven by its vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet.

