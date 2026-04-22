Morgan Stanley Upgrades DT Midstream (DTM)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.70% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for DT Midstream is $144.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.70% from its latest reported closing price of $131.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DT Midstream is 1,064MM, a decrease of 14.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in DT Midstream. This is an decrease of 438 owner(s) or 39.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTM is 0.13%, an increase of 63.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.53% to 86,959K shares. The put/call ratio of DTM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,090K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,890K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 10.00% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 3,050K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,074K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 2,981K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,783K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,577K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares , representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.