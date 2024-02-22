Morgan Stanley Upgrades DoorDash (DASH)

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for DoorDash (NasdaqGS:DASH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.54% Downside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for DoorDash is 107.19. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.54% from its latest reported closing price of 114.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash is 9,694MM, an increase of 12.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1014 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 13.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.65%, a decrease of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.90% to 364,027K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 31,700K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,918K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 21.76% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 19,215K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,128K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,818K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,056K shares, representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,776K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,003K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 56.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,501K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing an increase of 74.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 51.99% over the last quarter.

DoorDash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.