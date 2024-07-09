Morgan Stanley Upgrades CRH (CRH)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for CRH (NYSE:CRH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.37% Upside

As of July 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for CRH is $101.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.37% from its latest reported closing price of $74.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CRH is 35,137MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,214 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH. This is an increase of 136 owner(s) or 12.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.85%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 496,554K shares. The put/call ratio of CRH is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 15,978K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,561K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Cevian Capital II GP holds 15,825K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,225K shares , representing a decrease of 78.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 14,758K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,297K shares , representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 12,836K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,477K shares , representing an increase of 41.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 111.40% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 11,029K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,142K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 6.62% over the last quarter.

CRH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CRH plc is an international group of diversified building materials businesses whose headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland. It manufactures and supplies a wide range of products for the construction industry.

