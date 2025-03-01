Morgan Stanley Upgrades Corebridge Financial (MUN:AS5)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Corebridge Financial (MUN:AS5) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AS5 is 0.45%, an increase of 19.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 609,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American International Group holds 127,283K shares representing 22.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279,239K shares , representing a decrease of 119.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AS5 by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Nippon Life Insurance holds 121,956K shares representing 21.93% ownership of the company.

Blackstone Group holds 61,962K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,962K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,133K shares , representing an increase of 23.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AS5 by 34.78% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 20,900K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,082K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AS5 by 20.05% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

