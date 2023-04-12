Morgan Stanley Upgrades Confluent, Inc. (CFLT)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Confluent, Inc. is $29.63. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.80% from its latest reported closing price of $23.37.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent, Inc. is $782MM, an increase of 33.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 56.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 83.35% over the last quarter.

FTEKX - Fidelity Disruptive Technology Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 11.68% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 143.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 65.71% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Invesco Growth Opportunities Portfolio Class 1 holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent, Inc.. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.24%, a decrease of 21.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.51% to 154,281K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

