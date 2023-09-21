Morgan Stanley Upgrades Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. - ADR (BVN)

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BVN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVN is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 153,055K shares. The put/call ratio of BVN is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 25,217K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,437K shares, representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 13,399K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,810K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 21.54% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,363K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,862K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 12,856K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,152K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 19.61% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,219K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,989K shares, representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVN by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura is a Peruvian precious metals company engaged in the mining and exploration of gold, silver and other metals.

