Morgan Stanley Upgrades Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Commerce Bancshares (NasdaqGS:CBSH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.15% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Commerce Bancshares is $70.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.16 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.15% from its latest reported closing price of $55.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Commerce Bancshares is 1,655MM, an increase of 1.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce Bancshares. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBSH is 0.19%, an increase of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 112,339K shares. The put/call ratio of CBSH is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,566K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 4,645K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,961K shares , representing a decrease of 49.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 71.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,990K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,667K shares , representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 9.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,773K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,685K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 5.84% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,675K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares , representing an increase of 20.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 30.12% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $31.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

