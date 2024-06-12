Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ciena (CIEN)

Fintel reports that on June 12, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.85% Upside

As of June 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ciena is 58.25. The forecasts range from a low of 42.92 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.85% from its latest reported closing price of 45.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is 4,690MM, an increase of 13.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.26%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 157,812K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,982K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,022K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 4.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,594K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 1.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,515K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,488K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 0.52% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,700K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,764K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 3,191K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares , representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 5.01% over the last quarter.

CIENA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.