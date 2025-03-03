Morgan Stanley Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (WBAG:CHMG)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Chipotle Mexican Grill (WBAG:CHMG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 2,605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHMG is 0.35%, an increase of 76.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 1,406,769K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 52,800K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,919K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 44,551K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,192K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,412K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,362K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 39,525K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,570K shares , representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 4.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,868K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,240K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 13.85% over the last quarter.

