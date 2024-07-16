Morgan Stanley Upgrades Chegg (CHGG)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.42% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chegg is $6.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 98.42% from its latest reported closing price of $3.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chegg is 907MM, an increase of 29.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chegg. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGG is 0.05%, an increase of 37.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.78% to 100,628K shares. The put/call ratio of CHGG is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 7,567K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,411K shares , representing a decrease of 24.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 53.00% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,617K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,841K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 43.26% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,551K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares , representing an increase of 46.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 83.83% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,068K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,816K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares , representing a decrease of 19.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 49.29% over the last quarter.

Chegg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chegg is the leading direct-to-student learning platform. Chegg strives to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. Chegg supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Chegg is based in Santa Clara, California

