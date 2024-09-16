Morgan Stanley Upgrades Chart Industries, Inc. - Preferred Stock (GTLS.PRB)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Chart Industries, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:GTLS.PRB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chart Industries, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLS.PRB is 0.42%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.14% to 9,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aequim Alternative Investments holds 815K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 784K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS.PRB by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 683K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS.PRB by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 591K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLS.PRB by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Advent Capital Management holds 413K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares , representing a decrease of 33.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS.PRB by 46.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.