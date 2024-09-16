Morgan Stanley Upgrades Chart Industries (GTLS)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.81% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chart Industries is $190.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $148.47 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 65.81% from its latest reported closing price of $114.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chart Industries is 2,891MM, a decrease of 25.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 973 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chart Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLS is 0.34%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 62,921K shares. The put/call ratio of GTLS is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,143K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,934K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares , representing a decrease of 115.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 59.98% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,724K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 17.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,354K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 14.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,308K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLS by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Chart Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.