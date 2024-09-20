Morgan Stanley Upgrades Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:260)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:260) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 15.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 260 is 1.13%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.11% to 87,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 19,963K shares. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 9,682K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,714K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,619K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 260 by 1.70% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 4,781K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares , representing an increase of 37.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 260 by 45.70% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,933K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,083K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 260 by 40.34% over the last quarter.

