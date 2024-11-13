Morgan Stanley Upgrades CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:CCCS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.80% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is $14.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.80% from its latest reported closing price of $11.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is 939MM, an increase of 1.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCS is 0.39%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 730,660K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 139,343K shares representing 22.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222,589K shares , representing a decrease of 59.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 20.80% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 55,939K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,830K shares , representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Capital Management holds 28,044K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 26,485K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,250K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 55.29% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 23,721K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,782K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 2.62% over the last quarter.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most.

