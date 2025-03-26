Morgan Stanley Upgrades Carvana (LSE:0A79)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Carvana (LSE:0A79) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 11.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A79 is 0.95%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 133,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,127K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,690K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 12.14% over the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 6,378K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 5,705K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,838K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 15.48% over the last quarter.

TRBCX - T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 5,425K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,081K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 4,921K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A79 by 13.80% over the last quarter.

