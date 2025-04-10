Morgan Stanley Upgrades Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.08% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carnival Corporation is $29.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 49.08% from its latest reported closing price of $19.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival Corporation is 31,251MM, an increase of 22.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival Corporation. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 9.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.12%, an increase of 49.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.10% to 847,057K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 36,099K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,369K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 39.55% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 31,920K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,696K shares , representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 85.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,763K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,262K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 35.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,119K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,457K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 35.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,228K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,027K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 35.60% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

