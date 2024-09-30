Morgan Stanley Upgrades Cadence Bank - Preferred Stock (CADE.PRA)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Cadence Bank - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CADE.PRA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Bank - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADE.PRA is 0.22%, an increase of 14.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 1,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 708K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE.PRA by 16.37% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 305K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE.PRA by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 131K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 58K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.