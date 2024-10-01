Morgan Stanley Upgrades Cadence Bank (CADE)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.69% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cadence Bank is $36.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.69% from its latest reported closing price of $31.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Bank is 2,111MM, an increase of 72.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Bank. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADE is 0.22%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 178,682K shares. The put/call ratio of CADE is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,821K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,683K shares , representing an increase of 32.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 79.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,791K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,778K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 4.97% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,567K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 5,550K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,481K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 0.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,730K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.