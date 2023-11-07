Morgan Stanley Upgrades C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 960.47% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for C4 Therapeutics is 19.19. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 960.47% from its latest reported closing price of 1.81.

The projected annual revenue for C4 Therapeutics is 37MM, an increase of 79.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in C4 Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 27.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCC is 0.03%, an increase of 37.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.99% to 35,270K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,199K shares representing 14.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,716K shares, representing an increase of 20.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 7.27% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,008K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares, representing an increase of 55.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 79.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,829K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,692K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,136K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 92.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 947.81% over the last quarter.

C4 Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C4 Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity.

