Morgan Stanley Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (BIP)

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:BIP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.94% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is $44.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 24.94% from its latest reported closing price of $35.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership is 17,443MM, a decrease of 24.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIP is 0.20%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 316,647K shares. The put/call ratio of BIP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 44,648K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,028K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 86.63% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 31,407K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,976K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 46.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 31,104K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,018K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 27,926K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,290K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 26,224K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,058K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 1.62% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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