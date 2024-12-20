Morgan Stanley Upgrades Brinker International (EAT)

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.60% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is $102.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.60% from its latest reported closing price of $131.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is 4,335MM, a decrease of 4.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 8.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is 0.18%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.45% to 60,469K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,827K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,285K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares , representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 81.96% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,875K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 0.56% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,862K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,619K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing an increase of 34.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Brinker International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.