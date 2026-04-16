Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bread Financial Holdings (BFH)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.99% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is $84.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.69 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.99% from its latest reported closing price of $83.15 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is 4,740MM, an increase of 82.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is an decrease of 303 owner(s) or 44.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFH is 0.10%, an increase of 42.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.49% to 46,660K shares. The put/call ratio of BFH is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 2,551K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares , representing a decrease of 28.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 50.40% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,030K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares , representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 53.19% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,531K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 29.02% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,192K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,160K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 30.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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