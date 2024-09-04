Morgan Stanley Upgrades Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.85% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boyd Gaming is $71.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from its latest reported closing price of $59.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boyd Gaming is 3,512MM, a decrease of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 776 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boyd Gaming. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYD is 0.22%, an increase of 16.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 82,006K shares. The put/call ratio of BYD is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 6,190K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,139K shares , representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 1.24% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 4,000K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 48.36% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,032K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 57.09% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,306K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,031K shares , representing a decrease of 31.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 73.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,095K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,163K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 18.84% over the last quarter.

Boyd Gaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.

