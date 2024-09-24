Morgan Stanley Upgrades BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (BRSE:22UA)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (BRSE:22UA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 22UA is 0.27%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 49,772K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,276K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,359K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 22UA by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,790K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 22UA by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,379K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares , representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 22UA by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 2,927K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 30.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 22UA by 40.28% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,372K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 22UA by 14.07% over the last quarter.

