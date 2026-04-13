Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (BILI)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BILI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.52% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $31.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $39.38. The average price target represents an increase of 31.52% from its latest reported closing price of $23.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 39,537MM, an increase of 30.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 16.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILI is 0.31%, an increase of 43.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 31,181K shares. The put/call ratio of BILI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 6,180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,888K shares , representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 85.41% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,898K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,885K shares , representing a decrease of 104.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 58.23% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 1,149K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing a decrease of 23.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 2.74% over the last quarter.

SIH Partners, LLLP holds 1,022K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 76.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 120.53% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,011K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares , representing a decrease of 64.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 47.04% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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