Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America (LSE:0Q16)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bank of America (LSE:0Q16) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.63% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of America is 51.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 33.85 GBX to a high of 61.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 47.63% from its latest reported closing price of 34.70 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of America is 109,705MM, an increase of 14.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America. This is an increase of 334 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q16 is 0.70%, an increase of 101.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 6,438,523K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 680,234K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797,683K shares , representing a decrease of 17.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q16 by 5.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 216,279K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221,362K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q16 by 6.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 180,696K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176,813K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q16 by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 169,884K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,404K shares , representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q16 by 23.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 142,289K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,256K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q16 by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.