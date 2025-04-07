Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BML.PRL)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BML.PRL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BML.PRL is 0.34%, an increase of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 1,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 829K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 3.16% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 279K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 2.04% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 8.22% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 136K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 8.63% over the last quarter.

MDIV - Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund holds 93K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing a decrease of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRL by 12.09% over the last quarter.

