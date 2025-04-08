Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BML.PRJ)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BML.PRJ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BML.PRJ is 0.15%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 1,095K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRJ by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRJ by 83.96% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRJ by 4.28% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 90K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRJ by 4.20% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 69K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRJ by 7.23% over the last quarter.

