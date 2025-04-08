Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BML.PRH)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BML.PRH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BML.PRH is 0.58%, an increase of 20.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.47% to 2,322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Wealth holds 584K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares , representing a decrease of 25.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 31.66% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 4.88% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 203K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 8.64% over the last quarter.

MDIV - Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund holds 143K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 0.52% over the last quarter.

