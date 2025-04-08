Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRP)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRP is 0.29%, an increase of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 7,115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,803K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRP by 2.44% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,581K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRP by 5.03% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,111K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRP by 12.85% over the last quarter.

HBLAX - THE HARTFORD BALANCED INCOME FUND holds 670K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares , representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRP by 15.16% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 637K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRP by 11.41% over the last quarter.

