Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRO)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRO is 0.27%, an increase of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.84% to 8,501K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,141K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRO by 1.26% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,799K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRO by 3.36% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing a decrease of 32.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRO by 30.07% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 756K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRO by 6.89% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 624K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRO by 14.10% over the last quarter.

