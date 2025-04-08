Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRM)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRM is 0.37%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.43% to 9,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,772K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 2.69% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 3.25% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 969K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 5.33% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 872K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing an increase of 25.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 25.90% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 595K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing a decrease of 17.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 9.66% over the last quarter.

