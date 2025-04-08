Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRL)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRL is 0.52%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 8,093K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 5,715K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,795K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 91.22% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 299K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Advent Capital Management holds 174K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing a decrease of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 20.27% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 155K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 2.46% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 100K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 1.15% over the last quarter.

