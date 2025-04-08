Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRE)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRE is 0.41%, an increase of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 1,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 605K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 4.50% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 202K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 6.49% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 134K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 0.91% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 4.37% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 64K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 29.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 26.08% over the last quarter.

