Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ball (WBAG:BLL)

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Ball (WBAG:BLL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

There are 1,439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLL is 0.21%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 320,820K shares.

Parnassus Investments holds 20,677K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,347K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLL by 12.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,562K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,348K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLL by 12.02% over the last quarter.

PRBLX - Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 14,068K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,166K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLL by 10.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,813K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,924K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLL by 14.32% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,538K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,963K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLL by 8.54% over the last quarter.

