Morgan Stanley Upgrades Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Axon Enterprise (NasdaqGS:AXON) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.35% Downside

As of December 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is $564.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $256.12 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.35% from its latest reported closing price of $636.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is 1,645MM, a decrease of 15.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 120 owner(s) or 8.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXON is 0.36%, an increase of 11.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 74,175K shares. The put/call ratio of AXON is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,110K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares , representing a decrease of 21.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 15.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,880K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 29.02% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,856K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 76.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,797K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 23.50% over the last quarter.

Axon Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.