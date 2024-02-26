Morgan Stanley Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.99% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for AvalonBay Communities is 198.19. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.99% from its latest reported closing price of 175.40.

The projected annual revenue for AvalonBay Communities is 2,948MM, an increase of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.55.

AvalonBay Communities Declares $1.70 Dividend

On January 31, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share ($6.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 will receive the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $175.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1506 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvalonBay Communities. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVB is 0.48%, a decrease of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 149,288K shares. The put/call ratio of AVB is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 6,793K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,855K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,545K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,650K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 47.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,420K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Avalonbay Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado.

