Morgan Stanley Upgrades AutoNation (AN)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.12% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for AutoNation is $199.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.12% from its latest reported closing price of $174.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AutoNation is 28,761MM, an increase of 8.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoNation. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AN is 0.19%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 29,757K shares. The put/call ratio of AN is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,423K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing an increase of 27.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 39.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,019K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 979K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 916K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 10.08% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 810K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Autonation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

